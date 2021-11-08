CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everyone in Monaco Is a Drama Queen

Gawker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in news from across the Atlantic that sounds like a bedtime story you’d tell to a five-year-old on baby Benadryl, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to Prince Albert of Monaco and their two children after a ten-month respite in her native South Africa. The...

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Princess Charlene is reunited with her husband and children in Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco is back on adopted soil, after spending the best part of 2021 living apart from her family in South Africa. The 43-year-old mother of two touched down in the principality this morning, after flying on a private jet from Durban to Nice in the south of France.
WORLD
Roxana Anton

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Finally Home With Her Beloved Family

Wikimedia Commons/Frankie Fouganthin /Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. It is true, the news is spreading like the wind. According to Oggi.it and other sources, Princess Charlene has finally made it home, to Monaco, near her beloved twins and husband, Prince Albert. Palace Grimaldi is her home, again.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmin
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene pictured in Monaco for first time in months

Princess Charlene has been pictured in Monaco for the first time in months as she was reunited with Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Monday,. Photos were shared by the Prince's Palace of Monaco on their official Facebook page, showing the moment Charlene arrived...
CELEBRITIES
Roxana Anton

Is Charlene of Monaco Pregnant for the Third Time?

photo source: Piotr Drabik from Poland/Wikimedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The former Olympic swimmer has just returned to her duties as Princess of Monaco, near her husband Albert and her two beloved twins, Jacques and Gabriella, who will be seven next December.
kfgo.com

Princess Charlene back in Monaco after months-long absence

PARIS (Reuters) – Monaco hailed the return of Princess Charlene to the principality on Monday after she had spent most of the year in her homeland South Africa. Charlene, who married Monaco’s ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, was pictured walking a dog in the principality with her family.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Kings And Queens#French Fashion#Havana Syndrome#The Daily Mail#Paris Match
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share intimate pictures from Earthshot Prize

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, Stuns In Strapless Gown & Calls Out ‘Misogynist’ Trolls In ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

Sarah Jessica Parker looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless gown for the December cover of ‘Vogue’ where she called out ‘misogynist’ trolls. Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, slayed the December 2021 cover of Vogue where she stunned in a strapless nude Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that was covered in massive silver and gold metallic floral applique. She accessorized her look with Dior bracelets, a Harwell Godfrey ring, and a slicked-back bun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecut.com

Do Not Fart Near Camilla Parker Bowles

Right now, a coalition of leaders across the globe are gathering in Scotland to discuss what scientists have called the most pressing issue of our time, also known as climate change. Yet one leader in attendance, Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is reportedly fixated not on stopping the rapid decline of our planet but on a much more urgent matter of international concern: Joe Biden’s long fart.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pippa Middleton Heartbreak: Kate Middleton’s Sister Feuding With Husband James Matthews, Jealous Of Prince William, Duchess’s Marriage?

Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy