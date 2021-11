UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin was candid when speaking about how he recruited center Myles Johnson from the transfer portal. “We were playing in the Final Four when his name went into the (transfer) portal,” Cronin said following Tuesday night’s season-opening victory over Cal State Bakersfield. “His name was in the portal and I called him within 10 minutes. He was shocked it was me because we were in the Final Four.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO