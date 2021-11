Metro submitted a testing plan to its oversight agency Thursday that is the first formal step toward getting more than half of its trains back into service. The plan proposes a testing process that would check rail cars every eight days for a wheel defect that has afflicted several of Metro’s 7000-series cars over the past four years. The plan, sent to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, is a requirement en route to ending a train shortage that has severely reduced rail service across the region for nearly three weeks.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO