China's Property Market Could See More Pain, Even as Evergrande Crisis Seems to Be Abating

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to bounce, helped by gains in J&J shares on split plans. U.S. stock futures rose Friday, helped by premarket strength in Dow component Johnson & Johnson on plans to split into two companies. The U.S. bond market opened back up Friday after the Veterans Day holiday, with the 10-year Treasury yield flat, following this week's gains after hot inflation data. The government is out with its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey at 10 a.m. ET. JOLTS in September is expected to show employment vacancies dropping to 10.2 million after the prior month's 10.4 million, fueled by record quits. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rebounded Thursday. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third straight session, pulled down by Disney's 7% decline on disappointing quarterly results. Dow stock Disney was modestly higher in Friday's premarket.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO