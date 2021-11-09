CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Open Source Insider

By Adrian Bridgwater
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

The Linux Foundation has enhanced its free LFX Security offering. This is all about being able to give open source projects more...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

Digital surveillance of remote workers may increase enterprise risk

Between mid-2020 and the summer of this year, 44% of the UK’s pandemic-induced home working contingent had monitoring software installed on their work-provided devices. After a year in which business leaders and the C-suite have lost a direct view of their employees, they have seemingly turned to digitised motivation tools. But in this push for enhanced productivity, are organisations putting their long-term security at risk?
WORLD
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Open source meet your biggest challenge yet: saving the planet

Contributed by Shuli Goodman, executive director of LF Energy. This past summer, one in three Americans experienced the future of climate change and its repercussions of extreme weather, including hurricanes, floods, droughts, heat domes, and wildfires that now make summer the most dangerous season on earth. In fact, climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
securityintelligence.com

Using Open-Source Intelligence for Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have been challenging for IT and security teams for as long as businesses have relied on technology. Every company’s IT system is as unique as the company itself. Your business may run on commonly used tools and apps, and industry best practices to deploy and configure them. Nevertheless, these systems get molded to the specific needs of the business over time.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Source#Real People#The Linux Foundation#Lfx Security#Amazon Web Services
github.blog

GitHub keeps getting better for open source maintainers

The world’s software depends on open source projects, so it’s important that open source maintainers can spend their time productively. We’re excited to share new features aimed at increasing the quality of contributions and helping maintainers focus on what matters most to the success of their projects. Preventing drive-by pull...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

AWS Announces the General Availability and Open Sourcing of Babelfish for PostgreSQL

Recently, AWS announced the general availability (GA) of Babelfish for PostgreSQL. With Babelfish for Aurora PostgreSQL, customers can more easily move applications running on Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon Aurora to simplify operations and reduce costs by eliminating the licenses of SQL Server. Furthermore, the Babelfish open-source project is now available.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

'Trojan Source' attack method can hide bugs into open-source code

Academic researchers have released details about a new attack method they call “Trojan Source” that allows injecting vulnerabilities into the source code of a software project in a way that human reviewers can’t detect. Trojan Source relies on a simple trick that does not require modifying the compiler to create...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to start contributing to open-source projects

Contributing to an open-source project is probably the best way to learn about the technologies you are interested in, contribute to your favorite tool’s evolution, and showcase your abilities to future employees. Moreover, you get to participate in an active, vibrant community, meet developers that share common interests and ideas,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

Best Alternatives to Adobe InDesign (Free and Open Source)

Adobe InDesign is a desktop publishing and page layout designing software program. Learn about the best free and open-source alternatives here. The software is used to create posters, flyers, brochures, magazines, newspapers, presentations, books, and ebooks. InDesign can also publish content suitable for tablet devices in conjunction with Adobe Digital Publishing Suite.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

4 tips to becoming a technical writer with open source contributions

Whether you’re a tech hobbyist interested in dabbling in technical writing or an established technologist looking to pivot your career to become a professional technical writer, you can build your technical writing portfolio with open source contributions. Writing for open source projects is fun, flexible, and low risk. Contribute to a project of interest to you on your own schedule, and you might be surprised at how welcoming the community can be or how fast you can make an impact.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
opensource.com

Turn any website into a Linux desktop app with open source tools

Mastodon is a great open source, decentralised social network. I use Mastodon every day, and it's probably most common to use Mastodon through its web interface (although being open source, there are many different ways to interact with it, including terminal-based applications and mobile apps), but I prefer dedicated application windows.
SOFTWARE
gpsworld.com

ESA and NASA launch open-source biomass platform

The European Space Agency (ESA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have publicly released a globally harmonized assessment of aboveground biomass — information vital for managing global climate change. The Multi-mission Algorithm and Analysis Platform (MAAP) provides seamless access to aboveground biomass information from both NASA and ESA Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hot Hardware

Researchers Warn Trojan Source Attack Infects Open Source Code With Ghost Bugs

Remember the old days of code pages and customized OSes for specific languages, like DOS/V? Unicode has more or less solved the biggest issue with displaying non-ASCII glyphs on computers, although it's still up to the operating system to implement support, of course. Did you know you can write source...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Open-source browser fingerprinting startup FingerprintJS raises $32M

Open-source browser fingerprinting startup FingerprintJS Inc. said today it has raised $32 million in new funding to accelerate the development of additional developer tools, including a JavaScript bot detection application programming interface. Craft Ventures led the Series B round. Also participating in the round were Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated...
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Succeeding in data science projects — preparation, process and open source

Denise Gosnell, chief data officer at DataStax, discussed how preparation, process and open source can help to ensure success from data science projects. For businesses, investment in machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and data science is growing. There is huge potential around data science to create new insights and services for internal and external customers. However, this investment can be wasted if data science projects don’t fulfil their promises. How can we make sure that these projects succeed?
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

5 open-source kanban boards to help you get and stay on task

If you're looking for an open-source kanban board solution, Jack Wallen offers up his five favorites for your consideration. Kanban boards are a remarkable tool that makes managing life, staff, projects and more exponentially easier. These boards have become an absolute must for busy software developers, managers and departments of all kinds. But kanban boards aren't limited to business usages, as they can be applied to managing non-profits, homes, churches and even freelance projects. Whatever kind of project you need to better manage, a kanban board is a sure-fire way to make your life easier.
COMPUTERS
enr.com

Success of Infrastructure Digital Twins Begins with Open-source Technology

A digital twin is a realistic and dynamic digital representation of a physical asset, process, or system in the built or natural environment. As was the case with BIM nearly 20 years ago, digital twins are now reshaping the built world in terms of how infrastructure is designed, constructed, and operated. The industry has always faced challenges managing the volume and variety of data, as well as the varied ways it changes over time. This can be overwhelming for infrastructure professionals, whether their specialty is in project delivery or in operations. The advent of digital twins has helped the industry advance existing BIM-centric processes by improving data quality and accessibility. Importantly, infrastructure digital twins can be achieved “in place,” without having to disrupt or replace existing workflows or systems.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TiDB

TiDB is an open-source, cloud-native, distributed SQL database for elastic scale and real-time analytics. It is ACID-compliant and developers can use TiDB as a scale-out MySQL database with familiar SQL syntaxes and ecosystem tools. It automatically shards data and users can add new nodes to scale horizontally and elastically to meet their business growth.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy