No quarterback-receiver combination has been more potent during this NFL season than Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Stafford ranks second in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, as well as passer rating, while he's first in QBR, Football Outsiders' DVOA, and TruMedia's version of EPA (estimated points added) per dropback. Kupp, meanwhile, is tied for the NFL lead with 90 targets, ranks second in the league with 63 catches (Tyreek Hill has 64) and is first by a mile in receiving yards (924; next-closest is Deebo Samuel with 819) and receiving touchdowns (10; Mike Evans and DK Metcalf each have eight).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO