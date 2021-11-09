Chargers' Ryan Smith: Out for season

PHILADELPHIA — A few losses at home is understandable for a rebuilding team such as the Eagles, especially since visiting teams are a collective 63-59 this season. On the list of unexpected surprises the Eagles have unveiled this season, however, including the peace they made with Zach Ertz only to trade the fan-favorite tight end, no one would have guessed they’d be searching for their first home victory in Week 9. That’s what the Eagles are doing as the Los Angeles Chargers come to town for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert are 4-3. The Eagles are 3-5.

