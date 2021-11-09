CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Ryan Smith: Out for season

Smith (knee) has a torn ACL, according to head coach...

MassLive.com

Rhamondre Stevenson returns to Patriots backfield against Chargers, Jonnu Smith good to go

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It’s a Rhamondre Stevenson week in Southern California. The rookie running back is active for the Chargers game, while J.J. Taylor is a healthy scratch. The two have been toggling in and out of the lineup, but apparently the Patriots coaching staff prefers Stevenson this weekend. Earlier this week, Ivan Fears explained how they make the decision on their final running back.
NFL
providencejournal.com

Mark Daniels: The Patriots breathed life into their 2021 season with win over the Chargers

The Patriots looked buried not too long ago. They were a bad football team that played sloppy football. That’s how it looked when they were 2-4. There was a four-game stretch when they went 1-3, the only win coming against a bad Houston Texans team. In one of the losses, the Cowboys' Dak Prescott set a record for the most passing yards thrown against a Bill Belichick Patriots defense.
NFL
NBC Sports

Austin Ekeler, Jonnu Smith active for Chargers-Patriots

After Chargers running back Austin Ekeler put himself in his starting fantasy lineup, there was little doubt he’d play in Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots. But now it’s official — Ekeler is active for Week Eight. Ekeler popped up on the injury report on Thursday with the hip issue and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Michael Davis: Downgraded to out

Davis (hamstring) has been downgraded to out and won't return Sunday against New England. Davis left Sunday's game early and wasn't able to recover in time to return, so the Chargers will have their depth tested in terms of the secondary. Expect Tevaughn Campbell to handle most of the Davis' snaps opposite to Chris Harris.
NFL
WWLP

Another battle of young QBs as Patriots take on Chargers out west

FOXBORO Mass. (WPRI) — Mac Jones and the Patriots are out west in Week 8 to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The 3-4 Patriots are coming off a huge win over the Jets as they look to get to .500 on the season. Last season, New England put a beatdown on Los Angeles […]
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Week 8 Inactives: Kelley, Pipkins OUT vs. Patriots

If all worries regarding Austin Ekeler’s availability weren’t put to rest yesterday when the running back put himself into his own fantasy lineup, this week’s inactives should put the final nail in the coffin. After being active for the Browns and Ravens games, running back Joshua Kelley is one of...
NFL
sixmilepost.com

Chargers basketball predicted to have strong 2022 season

JJ Merritt enters his third season at the helm of the Chargers basketball program, with impressive results in his first two seasons. He has compiled a 40-11 record, including a 16-3 record during the shortened season earlier this year. Last season, the Chargers were able to win the regular season...
BASKETBALL
Eagles hope Chargers could be first Lincoln Financial Field victim of season

PHILADELPHIA — A few losses at home is understandable for a rebuilding team such as the Eagles, especially since visiting teams are a collective 63-59 this season. On the list of unexpected surprises the Eagles have unveiled this season, however, including the peace they made with Zach Ertz only to trade the fan-favorite tight end, no one would have guessed they’d be searching for their first home victory in Week 9. That’s what the Eagles are doing as the Los Angeles Chargers come to town for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert are 4-3. The Eagles are 3-5.
NFL
104.5 The Team

Patriots Render the Chargers “Done, Toast, Out”

The New England Patriots went into Los Angeles and pulled out an impressive victory over the Chargers. Sal Pal joined the show and to our surprise, told us he thought that the Patriots ended the Chargers season! He also made an interesting point about Mac Jones and the similarities continuing with Tom Brady. To hear the full answer, listen above! But for the cliff notes version, read below!
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Week 9 Inactives: Samuel, Davis both out vs. Eagles

As we expected, the Chargers will be down two of their top-three cornerbacks against the Eagles with Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis currently dealing with injuries they sustained during last week’s game against the Patriots. The secondary will also be without backup safety Alohi Gilman. The good news, however,...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots may have saved the season with win over Chargers

It only took two weeks for the the New England Patriots to prove me wrong. Being wrong in this case is perfectly okay. What a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. There were certainly moments in this game where it felt like the Patriots were going to give the game away just like they had done on three separate occasions this season already.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Kyzir White: Season-high nine tackles in loss

White recorded nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots. White has exploded for 17 tackles and two interceptions over his past two games. The 25-year-old linebacker's increase in production has been mirrored by an increase in playing time. If he continues to play more than 80 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps, he will likely remain a viable IDP option moving forward.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers final injury report vs. Eagles: 3 out, 1 doubtful

CB Michael Davis (hamstring) RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) With Davis and Samuel out, Tevaughn Campbell and Ryan Smith will start alongside Chris Harris Jr. After an eyebrow-raising performance against the Patriots, Jackson will not play. Instead, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree will split the carries...
NFL
dailypostathenian.com

Chargers' rally falls short against Sweetwater, season ends

ENGLEWOOD — All that effort put McMinn Central in just the situation it wanted: starting its last drive at the opponent’s 30-yard line with less than two minutes left and a chance to win the game and reach the TSSAA playoffs for the first time in five years. But a...
SWEETWATER, TN
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ Harrison Smith sits on Sunday on COVID-19 list; will also miss Chargers game

BALTIMORE — Vikings safety Harrison Smith was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday and sat out the 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Smith also will be out for next Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Unvaccinated players who test positive must be out a minimum of 10 days.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chargers game

After a frustrating 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to 3-6. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards. 1) The 'No Show' Award 🤷‍♂️: The Eagles' defensive line. MORE ON THE EAGLES. Eagles mailbag: How 'inexperienced' is Jalen...
NFL
Los Angeles Daily News

Chargers WR Keenan Allen lets out frustrations on Eagles’ secondary

PHILADELPHIA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley understood why wide receiver Keenan Allen unloaded nine year’s worth of frustration into one somber postgame news conference last week. Allen said the Chargers were making similar mistakes from past seasons during their two-game losing streak. But Staley knew Allen wasn’t losing confidence in...
NFL

