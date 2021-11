Since the founding of the District of Columbia in 1790, the rights of the residents within the District have changed over time. The twenty-third amendment in 1961, which granted votes in the electoral college, set off a chain reaction in the latter half of the 20th century for DC statehood. It wouldn’t be until 1980 when J. Edward Guinan put statehood on the ballot as an initiative that DC statehood would become a popular topic for running officials in DC. Since then, the debate over statehood has spread around the country, but often in the absence of the voices of Washingtonians, specifically those East of the River. DC statehood is important to the residents because it would truly allow our voices to be heard and for DC residents to have full autonomy over what happens in the city they live in.

