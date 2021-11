Exactly two years after San Francisco hired Gabe Kapler to manage the Giants, SF and the manager agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2024. The perception of Kapler on Nov. 12, 2019 compared to that of Nov. 12, 2021 couldn’t be more different. A mediocre tenure in Philadelphia and scrutiny from mishandling serious allegations in Los Angeles followed him to the podium in 2019. But in 2021, Kapler had a historic 107-55 season at his back.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO