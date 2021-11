MILWAUKEE — Marquette Theatre will present “Melancholy Play,” written by Sarah Ruhl, from Friday, Nov. 12, to Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre. What do you do when your friends begin to turn into almonds? Sarah Ruhl’s farce addresses this dilemma and more. “Melancholy Play” is a charming story of a young woman named Tilly who is prone to melancholy. Yet her sorrow is so strangely appealing that no one can resist falling in love with her. A circle of friends comes together in this delightful comedy about the sadness that will leave you smiling.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO