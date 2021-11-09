Cloverleaf Rapist Suspect JD Wallace Simien Appears In Courtroom

(CBS4) – Two teens accused of setting a house on fire and killing five people in a Denver community were in court Friday. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence for them to head to trial. In August 2020, a fire at the Green Valley Ranch community in Denver killed couple Djibril and Adja Diol and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadijaand from Senegal. Another woman and her infant daughter were also killed. The fire surged late in the night. Three others had to jump from windows to escape. MORE: Arson Victim Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering Scholarship Djibril and Adja...

