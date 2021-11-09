Cloverleaf Rapist Suspect JD Wallace Simien Appears In Courtroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three young men accused of killing 13 year-old Kei’lan Allen three weeks ago were in court for a probable cause hearing. The judge decided there was enough evidence in the case for the charges against them to stand at this time. Jaden Jenkins, Julian Gordon and James Reed are each charged with Capital Murder. Tuesday, Archie Buford, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, testified that Kei’lan Allen’s step brother identified Reed as one of several people who came to the family’s home in Washington Square last month with guns drawn before eventually shooting into the house.
