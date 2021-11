The third episode of Succession‘s new season is all about image. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), the only Roy who seems to care what Twitter thinks, opens by telling a journalist at a one-on-one lunch: “I’m just really happy in my headspace.” He is overcompensating. He wants to make it clear to the press that things are terrible for the business but not for him personally. He’s fine. And his relationship with his siblings? Great. But, by the end of the episode (directed by Birds Of Prey‘s Cathy Yan), the relationship may be worse than it ever has been – and, as this is Succession, that’s a statement and a half.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO