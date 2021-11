This is taking place at a slower rate than we Miami Dolphins fans would all like, but there are signs of every game that the defense is getting better. Going back to the last game Tua Tagovailoa played in prior to Thursday night, he left the game with a lead, and it was up to the defense to lock things down. Well the defense didn’t hold down the fort unfortunately, but did show some small signs during that game we haven’t seen up to that point in the season.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO