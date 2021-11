The Blue Jays have some huge decisions to make around Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray, but they aren’t the only priorities this offseason. Admittedly the Jays will likely have to focus on the rotation, especially if Ray and/or Steven Matz sign elsewhere as free agents, and they’ll need to add an infielder if Semien departs as well. It remains to be seen if they’ll be able to retain any of their star free agents, and chances are it’ll take some time before we’ll have an answer on that front.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO