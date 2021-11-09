CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani in critical condition after Astroworld

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster at the Astroworld music festival.

Bharti Shahani, her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani went to the concert together, but lost each other when the crowd surged.

"Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other," Bellani said. "There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive."

Bharti was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital by ambulance. Paramedics gave her CPR on the way there.

But Namrata Shahani and Bellani had both lost their cell phones. They couldn't find Bharti.

"Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER," Namrata said.

Bharti and Namrata's parents went to NRG Park when they heard the news. They then rushed to multiple hospitals before they found Bharti.

"They took us to her room, and she was bleeding and on a ventilator. Me and my wife were too shocked. We can't even stand in there," her father, Sunny Shahani, said.

They say Bharti had suffered multiple heart attacks. She remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

"I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time," Bellani explained. "So her brain stem was swollen to like 90 percent almost."

Bharti is studying computer programming at TAMU, and was set to graduate in the spring. She had already secured a summer internship, and her father said she was planning on taking over the family business after graduating.

"The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we'll pray," Sunny said. "I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."

"I want people to understand what we experienced and to make sure nothing like this ever ever happens to anyone ever again," said Bellani.

Comments / 34

Estella Henry
5d ago

May God Put His Healing Hands Upon This Sweet Child and Bless Her With A Complete Healing 🙏God Is The Ultimate Physician and Loves All His Children.I Pray That All Injured Will Be healed and May The 8 who passed RIP 🕊🕊🙏✝️🙏

big tex01
5d ago

something is weird about this whole incident. I security guard was injected on the neck and had to have a narcan to revive him. I think more people might have been inoculated with a drug

texas1976
5d ago

Prayers I understand my daughter got a head concussion at a concert because it was packed a man hit her accidentally she was rushed to er it was so crazy she’s a student at Texas state I was terrified I can’t imagine these kids and older adults lost there life I hope there families seek justice and Travis Scott he knew better he’s had past issues rip all 8 I hope she recovers bless her

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
