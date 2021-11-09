CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida A&M focused on moving forward as they look to finish strong

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00d2wM_0cqfvS8d00

The Florida A&M football team is now 7-2 on the year with two games to go. The Rattlers continue their push to make the FCS playoffs, and right now, they're looking in from the outside.

Head coach Willie Simmons compared this football program to a train Monday. With The Classic looming, there are distractions ahead, but they have to steam roll everyone in their path. In the way this week? Arkansas-Pine Bluff, their next obstacle to get to their ultimate goal.

"We can not deviate, we cannot turn left or right or go around it," he said. "We have to go straight through it in order to achieve our goal. That's the mindset that we have so in order to do that, it's all systems go and full steam ahead so to speak. It's that old cliche. We all have to be on the same page as that. Nobody's talked about the Classic, nobody's even mentioned the Classic. Our sole, primary focus in on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff."

Kick-off is Saturday on the road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 3:00.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
WTXL ABC 27 News

High school round-up: Saturday football, volleyball, swimming

FHSAA - Swimming. The Chiles boys swim team won the Class 3A state championship Saturday, while the girls finished second. For complete results, click here. Sneads beat Dixie County in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-15) to advance to the Class 1A state championship game, where they look to win their ninth straight. They'll face Taylor Thursday at 12 in Fort Myers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida A M#American Football#Rattlers#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy