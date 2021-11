HONOLULU -- For the first time, COVID-19 shots are going into the arms of Hawaii's youngsters. At just 7-years-old, Dane Mccartin is now one of the newest and youngest Oahu residents to get his COVID-19 vaccine. The opportunity to roll up his sleeve had been reserved for the older kids. That is until Wednesday after the CDC approved a 1/3 dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 9 DAYS AGO