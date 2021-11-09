WaPo media critic says Durham indictment is 'bad news' for those who hyped Steele dossier

The Washington Post announced Friday that it had cut large portions of articles pegging a Belarusian-American businessman as a major source of the allegations in the Steele Dossier. The paper issued lengthy corrections for two stories, published in March 2017 and February 2019, and added smaller corrections to 12 others. One story, headlined simply “Who Is Source D?”, identified Sergei Millian as the titular source, a key provider of information in the dossier, including its most explosive accusation—that Donald Trump hired Russian prostitutes to pee in a hotel bed where Barack and Michelle Obama had slept. The other was headlined “Sergei Millian, identified as an unwitting source for the Steele dossier, sought proximity to Trump’s world in 2016.” Millian had denied his involvement. A source for the Post’s story told the paper in a new interview that they were now unsure of Millian’s contributions to the dossier.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO