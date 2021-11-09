CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WaPo media critic says Durham indictment is 'bad news' for those who hyped Steele dossier

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post media critic Erik Wemple took aim at media outlets that peddled the infamous Steele dossier following recent revelations from the Durham probe. Last week, Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, charged Steele sub-source Igor Danchenko over...

it exposes the LIE of Adam Schiff that he had a credible witness as evidence of Russian collusion. he lied to Congress over and over and should resign

