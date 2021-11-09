The Ski Project Opens at Kerry Center

Click here to read the full article.

WINTER WARES– The Ski Project, a pop-up boutique selling a high-end snow lifestyle wardrobe has opened at Kerry Center Shanghai and will run until the end of January next year.

Founded by Sandy Ip, the fluid retail concept is aimed at being “a one stop destination for winter and mountain lovers who are passionate about style and adventure” and carries niche, premium brands such as Frauenschuh, SEASE, and Holden, which are also exclusive to the boutique in China.

In the lead up to the Beijing Winter Games starting this coming Feb. 4, The Ski Project has expanded to five locations this winter encompassing Chongli Genting Resort Secret Garden–the venue for the Beijing Winter Olympics–Beijing WF Central Mall, Chengdu IFS, Changbaisan Park Hyatt Hotel, and the MGM Cotai Macau.

“Inspired by style, performance and comfort, The Ski Project curates a sophisticated, fun, beautiful and modern wardrobe for women, men that transit seamlessly on and off the slope,” the brand said. “By redefining the concept of temporary retail spaces in cities and resort locations, TSP creates an element of discovery for the modern traveler to discover the best winter edits curated from all over the world.”

During the summer months, Ip alternately runs The Beach Project, which sells luxury items geared towards swim and tennis aficionados. Ip also has two full season locations–The Holiday Project in Pacific Place Hong Kong and at the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Japan–which switch between selling beach and resort wear in the summer and cold weather ski and apres labels during the winter.

