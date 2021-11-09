CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FFS prepares for active fire season amid new push to protect forests

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRUv0_0cqfv3Ox00

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The Florida Forest Service is getting ready for what’s expected to be a very active fire season.

This comes as President Joe Biden just announced a new plan to protect forests all around the globe. At the COP26 Climate Summit, Biden spoke about a ‘first of its kind’ plan to spend up to $9 billion on forest conservation and restoration. That’s because they serve as critical carbon sinks and could be a solution to climate change.

“Florida is home to about 17 million acres of forest,” said Michael Weston, the Forestry Resources Administrator for FFS Caloosahatchee.

FFS Caloosahatchee manages two state forests. They’re ready to respond to wildfires all around Lee, Collier and Hendry counties 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Fire has always been a natural part of the landscape,” Weston said.

But as more people move to Florida, more fires are starting and burning out of control.

“We’ve had big fire occurrences in the past. This past 5-6 year period, our activity has really picked up,” Weston said.

Climate change experts explain that global warming itself is having a big impact on forest fires.

“As the atmosphere warms, it means that the fires can burn hotter. We’re seeing that out in California, we’re seeing that in Florida,” said FGCU Professor and Climate Change expert, Dr. Jo Ann Muller.

Deforestation is the biggest threat forests have been facing, but fires also destroy acres and acres of trees.

“Fires release c02 which is a greenhouse gas so it’s a positive feedback on the climate change system,” Dr. Muller said.

In this case, positive feedback isn’t a good thing. It just means those harmful gasses are being added to the atmosphere. It’s a much lower impact than emissions from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, but it’s contributing to the problem.

“So this further warms us,” Dr. Muller said.

Because fires absorb c02, there’s a focus on planting more trees.

“This is essentially a way to combat climate change,” Dr. Muller said.

In the two state forests the local FFS manages, they’ve been helping with that.

“Over the last 20 years, we planted a little over 2,700 acres of pines,” Weston said.

The trees he’s talking about are in The Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest, which spans 32,370 acres. It was acquired by the state in 2001. It was previously a cattle ranch and timber operation. Part of the forest is still owned by South Florida Water Management.

“This is actually the headwaters of the watershed that feeds into Big Cypress Preserve,” Weston said.

Inside the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest you’ll find rows of trees and lower lying wetlands. But much of the forest is pretty open. FFS said unmanaged forests don’t look like that and all the work they do is for a purpose.

“If you just leave the vegetation to grow up and don’t do anything, you can get really intense wildfires that will sweep through a forest. It will kill all the trees and you really start from zero,” Weston said.

All it takes is a fire starting in the wrong place to rip through acres and put people at risk. That’s why FFS is working on preventative measures like getting rid of invasive plants, thinning out rows trees when it’s needed and doing prescribed burns.

“If you don’t do that burning and you wait for fire season to come about, you can have a much more intense burn,” Weston said.

In addition to forestest management, the state of Florida is also hoping more people will get on board with a new program.

“Over five years, they’re looking at allocating $10 million to encourage forest landowners to plant more trees,” Weston said.

FFS said the best thing you can do to help them is prevent fires from starting.

“You’d be surprised in a lot of these large fires, how many people afterwards say well I didn’t know storing a bunch of dead palm ferns next to my house was a bad thing,” Weston said.

Experts will tell you anything we can do to slow climate change will make a big difference, not only for our energy bills and safety but also the overall livability of Florida.

“People in Florida, us folks that live down here, we are the first to see the effects of climate change,” Dr. Muller said.

Fire season usually runs from March to June in Florida, but based on a fire weather outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), FFS is preparing for it to start earlier.

“They’re looking at us having, even as early as January, having a very active fire season,” Weston said.

That’s because La Niña conditions have emerged for a second winter in a row, indicating drier, warmer winter and spring.

Comments / 0

Related
newsy.com

Experts Are Preparing Forests For Wildfires With Purposeful Blazes

This past summer, wildfires burned 6.5 million acres, incinerating entire forests. Southern Oregon's Bootleg Fire tore through nearly half a million acres with such intensity it created its own weather. But something different happened when the fire reached The Nature Conservancy's 30,000-acre Sycan Marsh Preserve: It dropped to the forest...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

California Considering Warning System For Heat Waves

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Lawmakers and state officials are pushing for a ranking system for heat waves similar to those for hurricanes and tornadoes, treating them as a state of emergency. If implemented, it would make California the first state in the country to rank heat waves. “Instead of a ‘red flag’ for fire, we’re saying this is a red flag for your health,” said Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin. The ranking system would have three categories, with one being the least dangerous and three being the most dangerous based on how hot it actually is and the potential health impacts. The categories would force...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

An ambitious new alliance works to identify what’s happening to our crucial kelp forests in order to protect — and, hopefully, restore — them

THE SUQUAMISH PEOPLE call this marshy stretch of coastline Doe-Kag-Wats, or “Place of Deer.” Decades ago, massive rafts of bull kelp floated here off the Kitsap Peninsula. Rising from ropy stalks anchored on the seafloor, the prodigious algae unfurled slick, brown fronds that bobbed on the surface like banners. This...
SEATTLE, WA
mynwapaper.com

Prepare to hunt your national forests

BANKHEAD NATIONAL FOREST - For many hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, Alabama’s national forests are special places during this time of year. The USDA Forest Service would like to wish a safe and successful season to all hunters this fall. Make sure to plan ahead and understand the hunting regulations and...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Weston
abc27 News

California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Derrick

New Mexico hospitals struggle amid push to vaccinate youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hospitals in northwestern New Mexico were grappling Wednesday with a surge in coronavirus cases that has left only a handful of intensive care beds available and led to a rationing of care. State health officials said New Mexico's health care system overall remains heavily burdened...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffs#Forest Fires#Forest Management#Southwest Florida#Ffs Caloosahatchee#Fgcu#Climate Change
WCTV

Protest pushing for expanded voter protections in the Sunshine State

Tis the season of giving: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially underway. Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign are officially underway, kicking off this year’s season of giving. Leon County elections one year away. Updated: 6 hours ago. Longtime Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier has announced she will not seek reelection...
LEON COUNTY, FL
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: Pomo Perspectives on Forest Protection at the Jackson State Forest

Chairman Michael Hunter of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians joins Gang Green to talk about his tribe’s work to protect the Jackson Demonstration State Forest. Chairman Hunter has been on the front lines of the struggle to protect sacred cultural resources and protect the redwood forest that his people have called home since time immemorial.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy