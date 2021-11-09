Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

It’s old hat at this point to use the “so what did YOU do during your quarantine?” gag, because you probably already did a lot of good stuff and grew, and of course a moderately famous person within Hollywood would make a movie anyway during a period of strife. But every once in a while, you hear something so astounding, so ridiculous, so… unexpected, that you just feel like you have to pull it back out. That piece of news comes to us this Monday from Deadline, who report that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters spent a chunk of their time during the pandemic making a horror movie. It’s called Studio 666, was directed by BJ McDonnell (who previously directed both Hatchet 3 and a fucking Slayer movie), and it has already secured theatrical distribution.

