Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

Dave Grohl also came up with the story for the forthcoming horror/comedy. Open Road Films has announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to STUDIO 666, which will open in over 2,000 theaters February 25, 2022. Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) are joined in the cast by Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. BJ McDonnell directed from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler (PET SEMATARY, THE PRODIGY) and Rebecca Hughes; the synopsis: “The legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”
