CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

By Allison Rapp
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foo Fighters will star in an upcoming feature-length horror comedy film, Studio 666, which is slated to premiere in theaters on Feb. 25 across America. The movie, distributed by Open Road Films, sees the group move into an Encino, Calif., mansion to record their highly anticipated 10th album. Once inside, however,...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Foo Fighters Announce Horror Flick Full of 'Hilarious Gore That F-king Rocks'

Foo Fighters have announced they will star in Studio 666, a horror-comedy that tells the story of what happens when the rock giants find themselves recording in a mansion plagued by supernatural forces. Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the spooky flick is directed by Hatchet III helmer...
MOVIES
Awesome 98

Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, earning enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. "The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family," said leader Dave Grohl as he accepted the band's award. "When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people we work with, we stick with them the last 15, 20, 25 years … and I think that’s important. So there’s a whole extended family over here that I have to thank. I have to thank these people, because we wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for each one of these Foo Fighters and we did it."
MUSIC
moviehole.net

This is a Call! Foo Fighers to star in their own horror movie!

BJ McDonnell (“Hatchet III”) directs the film which been acquired by Open Road Films for a theatrical release February 25, 2022. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Dave Grohl.
MOVIES
Deadline

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils Horror Comedy Movie ‘STUDIO 666’; Open Road Lands WW Rights For February Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Think A Hard Day’s Night of the Living Dead, with laughs among the scares and splatter, and you’ve got a handle on STUDIO 666. Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Chris Shiflett
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Jeff Garlin
Person
Whitney Cummings
rue-morgue.com

Foo Fighters feel the fear in “STUDIO 666,” now set for wide release next year

Dave Grohl also came up with the story for the forthcoming horror/comedy. Open Road Films has announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to STUDIO 666, which will open in over 2,000 theaters February 25, 2022. Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) are joined in the cast by Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. BJ McDonnell directed from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler (PET SEMATARY, THE PRODIGY) and Rebecca Hughes; the synopsis: “The legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Whoa, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters made a horror movie

It’s old hat at this point to use the “so what did YOU do during your quarantine?” gag, because you probably already did a lot of good stuff and grew, and of course a moderately famous person within Hollywood would make a movie anyway during a period of strife. But every once in a while, you hear something so astounding, so ridiculous, so… unexpected, that you just feel like you have to pull it back out. That piece of news comes to us this Monday from Deadline, who report that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters spent a chunk of their time during the pandemic making a horror movie. It’s called Studio 666, was directed by BJ McDonnell (who previously directed both Hatchet 3 and a fucking Slayer movie), and it has already secured theatrical distribution.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

Dave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters. Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25. The film, which is based on a story...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Comedy Film#Documentary#Open Road Films
411mania.com

Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Celebrate Neil Young’s 76th Birthday With The Fateful Tale Behind His 1972 Classic Album, ‘Harvest’

Today, Neil Young celebrates his 76th birthday, and after a decorated, 50+ year-long career as a musician, singer-songwriter, producer, director, screenwriter, humanitarian, entrepreneur, he’s still going strong. Young even recently became a U.S. citizen earlier this year after multiple failed efforts, which he claimed were denied due to his love for cannabis.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Is ‘Probably’ Losing A Longtime Pro After Season 30

Spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing with the Stars!. Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Gavan O’Herlihy, Chuck Cunningham in ‘Happy Days,’ Dies at 70

Gavan O’Herlihy, best known for playing Richie and Joanie Cunningham’s disappearing brother Chuck on “Happy Days,” has died. He was 70. O’Herlihy died in Bath, England on Sept. 15, his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy, confirmed to Variety. A cause of death was not disclosed, but his brother confirmed that it was not COVID-19. After making an appearance on an episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1973, O’Herlihy broke out on “Happy Days” as Chuck, the eldest Cunningham sibling. Chuck was a high school jock and was almost always seen carrying a basketball. He was played by three different actors — Ric Carrott...
CELEBRITIES
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy