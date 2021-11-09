CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials compare California and Florida’s COVID-19 case rates

By Amanda Lojewski
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– California’s COVID-19 case rate is more than twice as high as Florida’s.

The two states are on different sides of the COVID coin when it comes to how to combat the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom mandated masks and vaccinations. In our state, Governor Ron DeSantis banned vaccine passports and mask mandates in schools.

Health experts say fewer COVID cases in Florida is great news for the community and our health system but the pandemic isn’t over yet and vaccinations are still top priority.

For more than a year the coronavirus moved through the US in waves, Dr. David Lindner the Director for NCH’s COVID Response Team, said “Those waves have depended specifically in regards to behavior, public health measures, and then finally vaccination.”

Over the summer, Florida saw its biggest surge in COVID cases as the Delta Variant of the virus spread. At NCH the ICU was almost 200% capacity, according to Dr. Linder.

The West Coast didn’t experience the same summer surge. Just one month ago California led the nation as the only state to reach the CDC’s “moderate” transmission rate.

But now, the tables have turned. According to data from the CDC the Sunshine State is at lower risk for transmission than the Golden State.

Health officials say it’s normal to see trends like this as it mutates to new variants and finds new hosts.

They also say the reason for California’s high rate is not because their COVID health and safety protocols aren’t working.

“It has nothing to do with politics it just has to do with you know what we see,” said Dr. Mary Beth Sanders, Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Lee Health.

Doctors say the best way to slow the spread is to get vaccinated and wear masks.

