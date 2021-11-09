CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Will Give You a Great Deal on Dyson Hair Tools

By Katie McBroom
 5 days ago
Sephora’s annual Holiday Bonus event kicked off today, offering another opportunity to save on highly-coveted beauty gifts before the retailer kicks off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

This major holiday VIB sale , exclusively for members of Sephora’s Beauty Insider program , is an exciting time of the year for beauty-lovers looking to save on products that rarely go on sale, including Dyson hair styling tools . The annual sale offers 10-20% off until November 15, allowing you to give the gift of Dyson to the loved ones who love beauty on your list.

The leading hair brand, known for its iconic hair dryer , recently announced new limited-edition gift sets for the holiday season in addition to its latest beauty innovation, the Dyson Corrale. You can also score the famously sold-out Airwrap at a serious discount. Read on to learn more and shop these during the Sephora Holiday Bonus event.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

The latest hair technology from Dyson, the Corrale is a hot holiday item, following in the footsteps of the brands previously launched products. Paired with two Dyson brushes, this hair care gift set will give the beauty fan on your list the gift of sleek hair this holiday season. A $560 value, you can score this for $499, with even more of a discount if you’re a Sephora VIB.




Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

You can now get the classic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in the latest Prussian Blue/Copper color combination this holiday season, paired with a sleek travel pouch to create a well-rounded gift set . It’s a must-have for any beauty collection and the perfect gift for the holiday season. Valued at $489, you can get this for $429, with up to 20% off of that for VIB cardholders.




Dyson Airwrap Styler

The bestselling Dyson Airwrap received a holiday makeover and is now available in Prussian Blue/Copper. Using air instead of high-heat to curl, the Airwrap creates a natural look with a sleek finish, from traditional drying to stylized curls. Helping prevent extreme heat damage, this is a great hair tool for the person who has everything. A $659 value, you can get this set for $599, marked down even more with your VIB status. Already have one? You can grab an attachment to add to the Airwrap collection.




CNET

Save 30% off on Sephora Collection beauty products

Sephora is offering a 30% discount on its own makeup brand from now until Nov. 15. You'll discover what you need to restore your skin and change up your look this holiday season and into the new year. While not everything in this offer is on sale, there are so...
MAKEUP
