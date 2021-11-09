CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ex-Indiana House Speaker Bosma registers as paid lobbyist

By The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBZlf_0cqftLHC00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The former top Republican in the Indiana Legislature has registered as a paid Statehouse lobbyist a little more than a year after he left elected office.

Former House Speaker Brian Bosma is working with a lobbying firm headed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2016 campaign manager. Bosma told the Indianapolis Business Journal that after joining the firm last year as a consultant he carefully followed the state’s one-year lobbying ban for former lawmaker.

Bosma said his primary focus will be with his Indianapolis law firm and that he won’t be at the Statehouse on a regular basis. Bosma stepped down as House speaker last year and ended his 34 years as a lawmaker.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney General Todd Rokita gives opinion on Black Lives Matter

INDIANA (WEHT) — Thursday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released an official advisory opinion categorizing Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a political organization that public schools should treat the same as other such groups. The statement came in response to state lawmakers’ inquiries. “Black Lives Matter is unequivocally a political organization,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Promoting […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

FEC audit accuses Sen. Braun of campaign finance violations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An audit from the Federal Election Commission accuses Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) of several campaign finance violations. The draft report, which is not final, alleges numerous errors in funding reports as well as millions in prohibited loans during his 2018 Senate run. The 57-page report from the FEC alleges more than $8.5 million in […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana: 4 of 10 Hoosiers still not vaccinated for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say four out of 10 Hoosier adults are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Indiana’s sluggish vaccination rate coincides with recent increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 59.8% of Indiana residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated. The Indianapolis […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities

In honor of Veterans Day, a group of Democratic lawmakers is reviving an effort to pay the families of Black veterans who fought on behalf of the nation during World War II for benefits they were denied or prevented from taking full advantage of when they returned home from war. Legislation being introduced in the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy