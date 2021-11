Brother Pat and the Peer Mentors will lead first generation students and their friends in an evening of reflection and connection. Dinner is provided and begins at 5:00pm. Whether you come early for dinner or stay late for the discussion, we would love for you to participate for the time you are available. This retreat is provided by The Office of Student Success and Campus Ministry. ALL are welcome. Sign up with the link provided below so we can plan!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO