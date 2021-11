Whiteside County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 88 near mile marker 44 for a traffic violation. As the investigation progressed, the vehicle fled from the scene at a high rate of speed against lawful commands. The Illinois State Police issued an ISPERN for the vehicle which was later stopped in Dixon, IL by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly afterwards, emergency radio traffic indicated both subjects fled on foot and there was a possibility of a firearm.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO