December 19, 1935 – November 7, 2021 (age 85) Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Ronald Ordell Wright, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 7, 2021, in Logan, Utah, just a few weeks shy of his 86 birthday, as a result of complications from cancer, kidney failure and heart disease. He is the son of Oscar Hale Wright and Genevieve Greene Wright. He was born December 19, 1935 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He spent most of his youth in Filer, Idaho. He has one sister, Nina.

