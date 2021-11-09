WATCH: Wrong-way driver caught on camera traveling on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla.– In Southwest Florida, troopers advise drivers to stay aware of their surroundings at all times, especially at night when driving conditions can often be dangerous.

A video captured by a viewer showed the moment he noticed another vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on I-75 in Collier County.

“It puts everyone’s lives, the driver that’s driving the wrong way and someone else’s life in that immediate vicinity in danger. It’s something that as a trooper we take extremely seriously, and we ask everyone in the public to take it seriously as well. The more time you give yourself to act, and you’re traveling the appropriate speed limit, the greater probability you’re going to be okay,” said Lt. Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol.

The video was captured on Sunday near the Golden Gate parkway exit just before 3 PM, but troopers say wrong-way drivers are more common than you think.

“Please pay attention. I would think the exit you got on, you would notice was wrong and you would pull right off the road,” said resident Sharon Mahoney.

It has not been confirmed what happened to the wrong-way driver.

Troopers say drivers should stay toward the right, especially late at night, as wrong-way drivers are most likely to be in the left lane.

“Oftentimes when someone is going the wrong way, they often think they’re on the right side of the road, so you’re often going to see them on the lane closest to the median,” said Lt. Bueno.

If you notice a wrong-way driver, you’re asked to not record the incident instead dial 911 immediately.

“The quicker we get notified, the quicker we can get that vehicle stopped and potentially avoid a tragedy from occurring,” said Lt. Bueno.