Priti Patel’s immigration bill could fail stateless children, MPs warn

By May Bulman
The Independent
 5 days ago

Priti Patel ’s immigration bill may fail to protect stateless children in the UK by creating additional barriers to granting them British citizenship , MPs have warned.

A report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights raises “significant concerns” that the Nationality and Borders Bill “fails to give adequate effect” to the rights of the child and to prevent statelessness for children born in the UK, in potential breach of the UK’s human-rights obligations.

The bill, which is going through Parliament, would introduce new requirements for the registration of stateless children which, the committee warns, could make it more difficult for them to acquire British nationality.

It specifies that stateless children in the UK – those with no nationality – will not be entitled to British nationality unless the home secretary is satisfied that the child is unable to acquire another nationality.

Being born in the UK does not automatically confer a right to British nationality, and children of immigrants may be stateless if their parents have been prevented from conferring their nationality on their children by discriminatory laws elsewhere in the world.

The committee calls for the legislation to be amended so that the rights of the child are “central” to decision-making and so that citizenship is “only withheld in cases where the nationality of the parent is available to the child immediately, without any legal or administrative hurdles”.

The MPs said they welcomed other aspects of the bill, namely a change that seeks to end discrimination in existing legislation by ensuring that children born to unmarried parents can inherit British citizenship from them – which they cannot currently do.

However, they criticise the changes around child statelessness, as well as the fact that children will continue to be required to show “good character” before being granted British citizenship, which the MPs say could lead to “additional discrimination” in some cases.

The report also raises concern that it is “unclear” whether fees will be charged for applications for British nationality under the new clauses addressing discrimination.

Harriet Harman, chair of the committee, said the legislation took a “welcome step” in addressing discrimination in British nationality law, but expressed concern about the protections for stateless children and other hurdles to children obtaining citizenship.

“The government must do more to ensure rights are fully protected in British nationality law, in particular recognising its obligations to stateless children which the bill does not fully do as it stands,” she said.

“The ‘good character’ test should not be applied to children and the government must also ensure that fees do not recreate barriers that it otherwise would have removed by addressing historic discrimination.”

Solange Valdez-Symonds, chief executive at the Project for the Registration of Children as British Citizens (PRCBC), which assists children with applying for British citizenship, criticised the “failure” of the bill to address the “many obstructions” preventing children claiming their citizenship rights, describing this as a “dreadful omission”.

“Worse, for children born stateless in this country, the bill sets out to increase these barriers to their rights to British citizenship,” she added.

“These citizenship rights are integral to the sense of security and identity of all children born and growing up here - and blocking these rights makes children feel profoundly excluded and alienated.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Nationality & Borders Bill will fix the broken asylum system so that it is fair but firm, helping those in genuine need while stopping those who abuse the system and breaking the business model of ruthless people smuggling gangs.

“The bill fully complies with all of our domestic and international obligations, including on human rights.”

IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICS
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statelessness#British Citizenship#Uk#Parliament
POLITICS
POLITICS
U.K.
Human Rights
Politics
Immigration
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Slovakia rejects proposed law restricting access to abortion

Slovakia's parliament on Thursday narrowly rejected proposed legislation that would have tightened access to abortion in the European Union country.The bill was rejected by one vote, as 67 of the 134 lawmakers present in the 150-seat house voted in favor of it. A similar proposal to restrict abortion was rejected a year ago, also by one vote.The bill was submitted by conservative lawmakers for the Ordinary People, the senior party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger.It has drawn protests at home and abroad.Among its key provisions, the mandatory waiting period before women have access to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Labour open up six-point polling lead over Tories as sleaze row hits Boris Johnson

Labour has opened up a six-point lead over the Conservatives as a row over sleaze continues to damage the government, a poll has suggested.Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election today compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to the latest Savanta ComRes data.The survey, which was conducted on Thursday, signals a pronounced shift from last week, when pollsters gave the Conservatives a clear lead over their political rivals.This is the third time in as many days that different pollsters have indicated the government had lost its lead over Labour.The Savanta...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Is Boris Johnson at risk of being toppled by Tory MPs?

It has been a bad week for Boris Johnson. Words don’t hold too much value for this prime minister, so no doubt he will have shrugged off the negative headlines that have come his way during the gathering storm at Westminster. But he won’t be able to shrug off the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Watchdog asked to consider ‘reopening inquiry’ after new Jennifer Arcuri claims

Labour has urged a police watchdog to “look again” at its decision to rule out a criminal investigation into Boris Johnson following fresh claims by Jennifer Arcuri about their relationship during his time as Mayor of London.The US entrepreneur has claimed that Mr Johnson overruled advice of his staff in 2013 to attend an event promoting her tech venture Innotech and make her “happy”.A diary entry from February 2013 claims he told her: “I just want you to know they came to me and I crushed them. They said: ‘You can’t do this Innotech in April.’ I said: ‘Yes, I can,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

