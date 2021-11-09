CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aggies In The NFL: Kirk Helps Cards Past 49ers

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aer3_0cqfrkvz00

There were a ton of upsets on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and former Aggies players made contributions.

The Nov. 2 trading deadline came and went without a lot of action, with the exception of former Aggies LB Von Miller moving out west as he was traded to the L.A. Rams from the Denver Broncos, where Miller spent his entire career.

One former Aggies wideout and former second-round pick in 2018 was not traded, and Cardinals fans everywhere are glad. Christian Kirk helped his Arizona club handle business against division rival San Francisco on Sunday by contributing six catches on six targets for 91 yards in the Cardinals' 31-17 win.

There are currently more than 30 former Aggies players either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year. Let's see how some performed for their respective clubs in Week 7:

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded 1.5 sacks, two tackles, and three quarterback hits in the Browns' 41-16 trampling of the Cincinnati Bengals.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft caught six passes on six targets for 91 yards in the Cardinals' 31-17 win in San Francisco.

QB Ryan Tannehill - The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 19-of-27 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Titans' 28-16 upset of the L.A. Rams in Los Angeles.

WR Mike Evans - The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was on a bye week with the Tampa ay Buccaneers.

LB Von Miller - The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft is healing a bum ankle since his trade out west to the Rams, and Los Angeles wants him 100% for the final stretch of the season. Miller might not play for at least two more weeks.

DL Kingsley Keke - Keke missed week 9 due to a concussion.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end had a bye week along with the Washington Football Team.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 9 27-25 win at New Orleans.

P Braden Mann - Is still out with a knee injury suffered in Week 1 per Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

S Donovan Wilson - Wilson contributed six tackles in Dallas' 30-16 loss to Denver on Sunday.

S Armani Watts - Watts recorded one tackle for a loss on Sunday's win over Green Bay.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback had a bye week along with the Washington Football Team.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The Steelers play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

OL Erik McCoy - Played all the offensive snaps for the Saints in their 27-25 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Saw action on special teams and two offensive plays for the Giants in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

LB Buddy Johnson - The Steelers play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

K Josh Lambo - The former Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker is currently looking for a team. He left the Jaguars organization as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Times Daily

Conner leads short-handed Cardinals past 49ers 31-17

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With most of Arizona's biggest stars sitting out with injuries, the Cardinals still had more than enough firepower to overwhelm the San Francisco 49ers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
NFL
NBC Bay Area

Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Cardinals in Week 9 of 2021 NFL Season

Jimmy G must find consistency vs. Cardinals in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Before anyone should use the words “49ers” and “postseason” in the same sentence, the team needs to at least get to the .500 mark. The 49ers have that opportunity on Sunday against the Arizona...
NFL
12news.com

Cards vs 49ers: Game day info and other NFL news

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Coming off a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals look to get back in the win column as they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup between NFC West rivals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Eight of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers report card: Franchise’s tailspin not as simple as losing the turnover battle, is it?

SANTA CLARA – Here is how the 49ers (3-5) graded in Sunday’s 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals (8-1): PASS OFFENSE: D. Three turnovers “killed us,” Jimmy Garoppolo said of the early fumbles by George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk and a fourth-quarter interception. Seven completions went at least 15 yards, but none longer than a 32-yard screen to Deebo Samuel. Was this Garoppolo’s final start? “Probably not,” Shanahan replied. While Garoppolo (and the 49ers) has really struggled at home, he does have a thing for beating the Rams, who arrive next Monday night. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s knee injury interrupts what had been a bounce-back season for him. All that overshadowed Kittle returning with a 101-yard effort that included his first 2021 touchdown and first career lost fumble. Aiyuk rallied from his own lost fumble inside the 10 to deliver a season-high 89 yards and several contested catches, including a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#American Football#The L A Rams#Cardinals#Browns#The Cincinnati Bengals#Wr#Nfl Draft#Titans#The Tampa Ay Buccaneers#Dl Kingsley Keke Keke#A M
WNCT

NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers with Walker at QB

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph thinks it’s great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL. The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn’t mean much as the calendar moves to November and December. “The good teams in this league in the second half […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have ‘To Win The Matchup Up Front’ To Beat Rams

(CBS San Francisco) — The NFC West has a pretty wide gap going into Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL’s best record at 8-1, while the Los Angeles Rams are  one of only a few teams to reach seven wins. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, have each only won three games. Their odds of making a playoff run seem to grow longer by the week. Coming off a win, the Seahawks will get another boost in Week 10, when quarterback Russell Wilson returns. But they face the unenviable challenge of meeting the Packers...
NFL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
38
Followers
101
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy