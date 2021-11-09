Aggies In The NFL: Kirk Helps Cards Past 49ers

There were a ton of upsets on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and former Aggies players made contributions.

The Nov. 2 trading deadline came and went without a lot of action, with the exception of former Aggies LB Von Miller moving out west as he was traded to the L.A. Rams from the Denver Broncos, where Miller spent his entire career.

One former Aggies wideout and former second-round pick in 2018 was not traded, and Cardinals fans everywhere are glad. Christian Kirk helped his Arizona club handle business against division rival San Francisco on Sunday by contributing six catches on six targets for 91 yards in the Cardinals' 31-17 win.

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded 1.5 sacks, two tackles, and three quarterback hits in the Browns' 41-16 trampling of the Cincinnati Bengals.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft caught six passes on six targets for 91 yards in the Cardinals' 31-17 win in San Francisco.

QB Ryan Tannehill - The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 19-of-27 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Titans' 28-16 upset of the L.A. Rams in Los Angeles.

WR Mike Evans - The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was on a bye week with the Tampa ay Buccaneers.

LB Von Miller - The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft is healing a bum ankle since his trade out west to the Rams, and Los Angeles wants him 100% for the final stretch of the season. Miller might not play for at least two more weeks.

DL Kingsley Keke - Keke missed week 9 due to a concussion.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end had a bye week along with the Washington Football Team.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 9 27-25 win at New Orleans.

P Braden Mann - Is still out with a knee injury suffered in Week 1 per Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

S Donovan Wilson - Wilson contributed six tackles in Dallas' 30-16 loss to Denver on Sunday.

S Armani Watts - Watts recorded one tackle for a loss on Sunday's win over Green Bay.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback had a bye week along with the Washington Football Team.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The Steelers play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

OL Erik McCoy - Played all the offensive snaps for the Saints in their 27-25 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Saw action on special teams and two offensive plays for the Giants in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

LB Buddy Johnson - The Steelers play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

K Josh Lambo - The former Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker is currently looking for a team. He left the Jaguars organization as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

