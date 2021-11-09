Council votes to keep Hoopeston pool open in '22

The Hoopeston City Council voted 7-1 to keep the swimming pool open for the 2022 year at Tuesday’s council meeting. Alderman Lourdine Florek voted no.

The council had kept the pool closed during the 2020 season due to the pandemic, but a committee of area residents lobbied the council to open the pool for 2022.

Pool manager Kristi Hudson gave an update on the pool situation for last year. She said, “I wanted to see what we could do without spending the extra dollars, while only taking care of what I felt were really important for the pool to have.”

Hudson said she managed five different things last summer: to be fair, to be frugal, to listen to the community, to improve the image of the pool and to train quality lifeguards.

They tried all of the feasible ideas the community offered during the summer, she said, “And some of those worked and some of those didn’t work.”

Alderman Robin Lawson praised Hudson for her work last summer, saying, “I heard nothing but good all summer.”

Hudson went on to say that they had people from Paxton, Danville and Rantoul visit the pool this year and the Danville dive team utilized the pool this year because their pool was under construction. The Danville team will probably be back next year since their pool will be closed.

“We were able to have some very, very positive interactions with people from these other communities,” she said. “They said they’ll be back.”

Hudson had updated the women’s room to handicap-accessible, installed changing table in each changing room and purchased the ADA staircase that made the pool accessible to an entire category of people,

In other business, Alderman Jeff Wise informed the council that clean up of the alleys will begin next week. Wise also informed the citizens to let the city know when there are limbs down around the town.

“If nobody calls us, we don’t know they’re down,” he said, adding that if lines are in trees to call Ameren. “The quickest way to get the tree out of there is for you to call Ameren.”

The council accepted the bid of Jason Longfellow at a cost of $2,535 for grave blankets, costing $65 for each of the 39 blankets needed.