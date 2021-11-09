CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Council votes to keep Hoopeston pool open in '22

By Carol Hicks
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 5 days ago

The Hoopeston City Council voted 7-1 to keep the swimming pool open for the 2022 year at Tuesday’s council meeting. Alderman Lourdine Florek voted no.

The council had kept the pool closed during the 2020 season due to the pandemic, but a committee of area residents lobbied the council to open the pool for 2022.

Pool manager Kristi Hudson gave an update on the pool situation for last year. She said, “I wanted to see what we could do without spending the extra dollars, while only taking care of what I felt were really important for the pool to have.”

Hudson said she managed five different things last summer: to be fair, to be frugal, to listen to the community, to improve the image of the pool and to train quality lifeguards.

They tried all of the feasible ideas the community offered during the summer, she said, “And some of those worked and some of those didn’t work.”

Alderman Robin Lawson praised Hudson for her work last summer, saying, “I heard nothing but good all summer.”

Hudson went on to say that they had people from Paxton, Danville and Rantoul visit the pool this year and the Danville dive team utilized the pool this year because their pool was under construction. The Danville team will probably be back next year since their pool will be closed.

“We were able to have some very, very positive interactions with people from these other communities,” she said. “They said they’ll be back.”

Hudson had updated the women’s room to handicap-accessible, installed changing table in each changing room and purchased the ADA staircase that made the pool accessible to an entire category of people,

In other business, Alderman Jeff Wise informed the council that clean up of the alleys will begin next week. Wise also informed the citizens to let the city know when there are limbs down around the town.

“If nobody calls us, we don’t know they’re down,” he said, adding that if lines are in trees to call Ameren. “The quickest way to get the tree out of there is for you to call Ameren.”

The council accepted the bid of Jason Longfellow at a cost of $2,535 for grave blankets, costing $65 for each of the 39 blankets needed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be...
U.K.
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Hoopeston, IL
Government
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Paxton, IL
City
Hoopeston, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Ada#Ameren
NBC News

At least 68 inmates dead in battle between Ecuador prison gangs

QUITO, Ecuador — A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said it took most of the day to regain control at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath. The killing erupted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
1K+
Followers
58
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

Comments / 0

Community Policy