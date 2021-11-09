Owl outreach

In December 2020, Allison Hale, now 16, learned she had stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She went through many experiences familiar to those who have had cancer, including losing her hair and receiving a port, a device inserted under the skin for easier chemotherapy delivery. Yet, she embraced these transformations, realizing they gave her a new love for her body. That’s why she felt surprised to see that her port scar was edited out of her junior yearbook photo.

