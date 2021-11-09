CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Owl outreach

By Sean D. Elliot
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwen Rice, of Freedom First Wildlife Rehab Inc., shows Clyde, a male barred owl, to...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Ashley Hunter: Owl walk

Creativity is certainly one of the job requirements of being a homeschooling parent or classroom teacher. You are constantly trying to find ways to intermingle academics with everyday events, nature, and real life. How can you turn a walk in the park into a math lesson?. How can you schedule...
VICTORIA, TX
NBC News

Teen cancer survivor upset when her scar was edited out of yearbook photo

In December 2020, Allison Hale, now 16, learned she had stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She went through many experiences familiar to those who have had cancer, including losing her hair and receiving a port, a device inserted under the skin for easier chemotherapy delivery. Yet, she embraced these transformations, realizing they gave her a new love for her body. That’s why she felt surprised to see that her port scar was edited out of her junior yearbook photo.
CANCER
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Agriculture Online

Benefits of barn owls

Owls have always been linked with superstition and folklore. Barn owls are probably the reason why. They only hunt at night, and have heart-shaped ghostly-white faces. Their eerie, raspy calls are nothing like the familiar hoots of their cousins. Barn owls like empty buildings, hollow trees, and open areas such as fields, grasslands and marshes. If you have a barn owl nearby, don’t be frightened -- consider yourself lucky.
ANIMALS
sent-trib.com

Apply for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Program

As the holiday season approaches, children look forward to gifts. For some grandparents, this could be a stressful time as money may be tight. This holiday season, the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is holding its eighth annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project, partnering with Wood County Job and Family Services.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barred Owl#Wildlife#Mel S Downtown Creamery
Beaumont Enterprise

McFaddin-Ward House broadens educational outreach

Area educators and others joined in a special tour of the McFaddin-Ward House Museum Thursday, October 28. The event was geared toward history and social studies teachers, but some BISD board members, home schoolers and others, inncluding historians from the W. H. Stark House, joined in the special evening open house.
BEAUMONT, TX
Newnan Times-Herald

NJSL benefit helps support Christmas outreach programs

The Newnan Junior Service League (NJSL) hosted its ninth annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the picturesque Blalock Lakes Hunt Club in Newnan, Georgia on October 21, 2021. This year’s event hosted 17 teams consisting of four shooters each who received shotgun shells, meals, snacks and registration gifts during the event. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in raffles to win items like a Masterbuilt Grill, tickets to professional sporting events, and a variety of gift baskets.
NEWNAN, GA
Twin Falls Times-News

Simply Hope family outreach expands with teen center

BURLEY — Two mothers who underwent the stress of helping children recover from addiction and spearheaded Simply Hope family outreach are building a new five-day-a-week teen center called Teen Hope. Nancy Winmill and Sheri Allred met while they were both secretaries at Burley High School. They formed a bond by...
BURLEY, ID
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Vail Daily

Noble: The owls are not what they seem

For two weeks in September, the saga of Gabby Petito riveted the country. The last time she communicated with her mother, Nicole Schmidt was on Aug. 25. On Sept. 11, Schmidt reported her daughter missing. On Sept. 19, Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming, and a month later the remains of her fiancé, and likely murderer, were found in Florida.
ANIMALS
WRGB

HVCC opens Veterans Resource and Outreach Center

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Valley Community College held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for its new Veterans Resource and Outreach Center. This brand new center will be located on the first floor in the Siek Campus Center. Vet-ROC will serve as the focal point for veterans and the...
TROY, NY
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Building Outreach Opportunities holds volunteer appreciation banquet

Building Outreach Opportunities wrapped up another successful Halloween season with a volunteer appreciation banquet to thank their many volunteers for sharing their time and talents with the organization. Volunteers received recognition in a variety of areas, from participation in all of this year’s fundraisers to perfect attendance on haunted house...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
elpasoheraldpost.com

Support our sister city through Arrow Outreach

The El Paso Community Foundation is proud to partner with Arrow Outreach to support children and education in our Sister City, Ciudad Juarez. The fund will help children continue their educations. The Mexican government does not require children to be educated past the 6th grade. Many students in Juarez can’t afford the tuition, which costs around $500. Most students between the ages of 10 to 16 drop out to work and support their families.
EL PASO, TX
milwaukeerecord.com

Nite Owl is officially closed for the season

Nite Owl is a spring and summertime staple that’s thrived on Milwaukee’s South Side since 1948. The iconic drive-in has been an important and widely-loved part of the city’s warm weather months for generations. Back in March, the inimitable burger joint and ice cream parlor opened for yet another season. And though both spring and summer are long gone, Nite Owl was still cooking well into fall.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy