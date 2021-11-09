Newsom’s Wife, Calif. Dems Get Defensive Over Governor’s Disappearance From Public Eye

For nearly two weeks, anti-vaccine organizations and online conspiracy theorists of all kinds have tried extremely hard to claim that Governor Gavin Newsom of California suffered an adverse reaction to the Moderna booster shot he received in late October. They were aided by the fact that soon after receiving his shot, Newsom canceled plans to attend a climate summit in Scotland, citing unspecified family obligations. In a bit of an object lesson for how these things go, the governor’s office has only belatedly and partially responded to baseless speculation that he was actually dealing with a vaccine injury, allowing theories about his absence from the public eye to run truly—and usefully, for the people promoting them—wild.

