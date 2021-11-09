CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom’s Wife, Calif. Dems Get Defensive Over Governor’s Disappearance From Public Eye

By AJ McDougall
 5 days ago
In response to growing speculation over the unusual absence of Gov. Gavin Newsom from the public eye, his wife tweeted and deleted an acerbic jab over the weekend, urging speculators to “stop hating and get a life.”...

SFGate

I voted against Gavin Newsom's recall but can no longer be silent about his hypocrisy

Since Gavin Newsom beat back the recall election by a landslide, there has been a lot of triumphalism about him in liberal and progressive circles. It’s very likely he’s paving the road for an eventual presidential run — despite his claims to the contrary — and that he’ll use his handling of the pandemic in the world’s fifth largest economy as proof of his efficacy as a leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom Remains Out Of Public Sight Amid Family Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin remains receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations a week after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland. Newsom made the surprising announcement on Oct. 29, and a spokesperson for the governor said he planned...
SACRAMENTO, CA
State
California State
Vice

Conspiracy Theorists Baselessly Claim Gavin Newsom Was Injured by COVID Booster

For nearly two weeks, anti-vaccine organizations and online conspiracy theorists of all kinds have tried extremely hard to claim that Governor Gavin Newsom of California suffered an adverse reaction to the Moderna booster shot he received in late October. They were aided by the fact that soon after receiving his shot, Newsom canceled plans to attend a climate summit in Scotland, citing unspecified family obligations. In a bit of an object lesson for how these things go, the governor’s office has only belatedly and partially responded to baseless speculation that he was actually dealing with a vaccine injury, allowing theories about his absence from the public eye to run truly—and usefully, for the people promoting them—wild.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Person
Gavin Newsom
calmatters.org

Are California’s vaccine rules making inequality worse?

Will California’s strict vaccine rules help bring an end to the pandemic that has disproportionately ravaged communities of color — or further entrench and widen those longstanding disparities?. Answering that question is an increasingly urgent task for elected leaders and public health officials: Starting today, customers must show proof of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

People think they’ve spotted ‘missing’ California governor Gavin Newsom in crowd at billion-dollar wedding

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been absent from the public eye for almost two weeks - appears to have been spotted at a billionaire wedding. According to Vogue, the governor, who hasn’t conducted a public event since Oct 26 and cancelled a trip to Cop26, attended oil heiress Ivy Getty’s wedding in San Francisco over the weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Bee

The governor vanishes: Can Californians handle the truth about Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts?

Amid accelerating speculation about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lengthening absence from public view last weekend, Jennifer Siebel Newsom channeled movie Marine Col. Nathan R. Jessup in a Twitter outburst declaring “certain folks can’t handle truth.”. The first partner’s “A Few Good Men” moment certainly got across the Newsoms’ sense of high-handed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Newsom’s wife heaps intrigue to curious absence from Scotland climate conference

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s zig-zagging approach to the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow has left Capitol watchers scratching their heads. Newsom announced, at the eleventh hour, he would attend the summit on Oct. 25. The move provoked the furor of Capitol beat reporters in Sacramento, as the announcement came after organizers’ deadline to apply for press credentials to cover the event.
AUSTRALIA
