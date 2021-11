Publisher Rogue Games and developer Wonderful Lasers have set a release date for Super Impossible Road, their cosmic racer for Switch. It’s on track for a December 9 launch. In the future, you’ve got to play a little dirty if you want to win races. Master hairpin turns across dangerous courses that twist and coil-over beautiful galactic backdrops, knocking opponents into the void of space. Kick into hyperdrive with temporary speed boosts and use every opportunity to jump off the paths of the rollercoaster-like tracks. Bypass gates and checkpoints and roll over competitors on the way to first place!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO