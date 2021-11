A California couple is suing their fertility clinic after their embryo was allegedly confused with another couple’s, resulting in the two sets of parents unknowingly giving birth to the other’s biological child. Alexander and Daphna Cardinale have said their lives have been forever altered by the mix-up, which ultimately forced them to swap babies with the other couple roughly four months after the children were born.

