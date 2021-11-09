CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones responds to Panthers calling him dirty: ‘I thought he had the ball’

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJqci_0cqfouKy00
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones passed against the Carolina Panthers. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Mac Jones defended himself on Monday after a Panthers player called him out for a “dirty” play in the Patriots‘ 24-6 win on Sunday.

After he fumbled the ball following a big sack by Brian Burns in the first quarter, Jones reached out and grabbed Burns’ leg — pulling down the defensive end by the ankle. Burns appeared to be in some pain, but he continued playing.

After the game, Carolina linebacker Haason Reddick expressed his displeasure.

“I definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said. “I actually saw and witnessed the play as it was happening, as I was running, him seeing them over there. First of all, he was trying to trip or kick Burns, and then next thing you notice, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle.

“I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something that the league addresses.”

In an appearance on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria, Jones said he thought Burns had the ball, which is why he tried to bring him down.

“After I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t really know exactly what was going on,” Jones said. “I thought he had the ball and it was my job to try and make the tackle. That was pretty much it. And you know, obviously when you get up and you see the ball is actually down the field a little bit more … it was just a bang-bang play and I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play. Because you know, I didn’t really know what was going on.”

Bill Belichick said he believed the same. Asked whether he was surprised by the Panthers’ reaction to the play, his response was predictable.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “Just telling you what I saw on the play.”

The NFL will look into the play, although the worst Jones could face reportedly is a fine.

“Hopefully they see it how I saw it in the game and they don’t look too much more into it,” Jones said. “Because that’s what it was.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game

With the OBJ talk now over, experts make their picks for Sunday's battle vs. the Browns in Foxborough. Odell Beckham, Jr. would have been great in New England. In 2021, with a rookie quarterback learning his way through the NFL? The Patriots would have been desperate to add the diva to the mix.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Patriots#American Football#Nfl Films#Philorbanwsoc9#Weei#Fauria Jones
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones called out for ‘dirty’ ankle twist on Brian Burns

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a dirty play after being sacked against the Carolina Panthers. Jones was sacked and while the play was still happening he turned his body, while on the ground, and pulled a Panthers Defender leg. He grabbed it and pulled it to try to get him back down. This is a play that could cause a severe injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Panthers’ Haasan Reddick accuses Mac Jones of being a ‘dirty player’

After Panthers defensive end Brian Burns leveled Mac Jones with a blindside hit, knocking the ball free in the first half, replays showed Jones grabbing Burns’ leg after the ball came loose. Burns stayed down with an apparent ankle injury, and after a trip to the medical tent, appeared fine.
NFL
NECN

Panthers Linebacker Says This Play by Mac Jones Was ‘Completely Dirty'

Panthers LB says this play by Mac Jones was 'completely dirty' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones helped lead his team to a third consecutive win Sunday, but it didn't come without a little controversy. Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns sacked Jones...
NFL
arcamax.com

New England Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he grabbed Panthers' Brian Burns' ankle

The Carolina Panthers aren’t happy with Mac Jones. The Patriots rookie quarterback says it’s a misunderstanding. During the Patriots 24-6 win over the Panthers, Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. When Jones was hit, the ball came out and bounced three yards behind him. During that time, the rookie grabbed Burns by the ankle and didn’t let go. The defensive end was twisted up on the play and ended up on the sideline in the blue medical tent. He returned, but later departed the game with an ankle injury.
NFL
Boston Globe

On accusations of a “dirty” play by Mac Jones

During the first quarter on Sunday, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was strip-sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, whose hit caused a fumble that Carolina recovered for an early turnover. What created controversy was after the fumble, Jones grabbed Burns’s ankle and wouldn’t let go. Following the play, Burns...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy