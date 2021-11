When people ask me what I would define myself as politically, I can think of many terms that describe me; patriot, nationalist and American come to mind quickly. However, you will often find me goofing on the current state of the Globalist American Empire (GAE), whether it is the sad state of our military or possibly the never-ending worship of liberalism. How do I reconcile goofing on my nation, one which I’m very proud of? To put it simply, we have advanced from being a republic to becoming an empire, spreading neoconservative, liberal democracy and viewing unrestrained individualism as an inherent good. Americanism should not be about supporting the current corporate GAE regime, but rather loyalty to the people, culture, customs and nation.

