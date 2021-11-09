City Council Workshop

DeSoto, TX - DeSoto schools superintendent D’Andre Weaver will submit his resignation to the board Monday, setting the district up for another search for leadership as it works to find stability. Continue on to full article...
The City Council adopted a resolution Monday officially declaring the results of the 2021 City Bond Election after canvassing the votes. On Nov. 2, voters approved all five measures of the proposed... Continue on to full article...
Meet up on the second Saturday of each month to help keep White Rock Lake Park clean and make new friends! The post Second Saturday Shoreline Spruce Up appeared first on For the Love of the Lake . Continue on to full article...
EUSTACE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) A gas leak has forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 residents from the Henderson County city of Eustace. The leak was reported earlier this evening in the Purtis Creek... Continue on to full article...
Denton County’s COVID-19 disaster declaration has been extended through Jan. 4, nearly two years after it was instituted in March of last year. From its operations at Texas Motor Speedway to the... Continue on to full article...
