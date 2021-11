Penn State's inability to establish a consistent rushing attack through eight games is arguably the most frustrating — and puzzling — aspect of a 5-3 campaign. Equipped with a roster that features significant experience across the offensive line and five former four-star recruits at running back, the Nittany Lions have reached 100 total rushing yards against only two of six Power Five opponents this fall (209 versus Indiana; 107 at Iowa) and failed to generate momentum on the ground when quarterback play became a problem after an Oct. 9 injury for Sean Clifford.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO