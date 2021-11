The Bruins may be down one of their young depth pieces for an extended period. Redshirt freshman forward Mac Etienne hurt his right knee several weeks ago, as coach Mick Cronin first alerted the media Nov. 1. Etienne was not available to play in No. 2 UCLA men's basketball's secret scrimmage against San Diego State on Oct. 30 or its preseason exhibition against Chico State on Nov. 4 because of this injury, and it may be even more severe than initially believed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO