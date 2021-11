Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The concept of venture capital is a high risk, but also potentially high reward effort that is reserved only for the richest in traditional finance. Even with the funds, the threshold for entry is high, and usually only those with strong connections succeed. As with so many aspects of legacy finance, however, decentralized finance (DeFi) is already addressing this inequality. One such example is GAINS Associates.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO