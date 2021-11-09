CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

AMD - Free Report) closed at $105.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.7% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain...

www.zacks.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Micro Devices#Peg Ratio#Amd Free Report#Zacks Rank
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks dropped last week for the first time in several weeks last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed less than 1%. The indexes remain near record highs, though, with the Dow up 18% so far in 2021 while the S&P has gained a whopping 25%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's What Could Help The Bancorp (TBBK) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Improves

ALC - Free Report) delivered core earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for the third quarter of 2021, marking a 38.5% surge from the year-ago figure. The figure also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. Alcon’s “core” results are based on non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures. Third-quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's Going on with Earnings in Q4 and Beyond?

Earnings and revenue growth has come down in the ongoing Q3 earnings season from the first-half’s breakneck speed, but it is still very high. You can see this in the comparison charts below that shows the Q3 earnings and revenue growth for the 460 S&P 500 members that have reported results through Friday, November 12th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What Makes Triton (TRTN) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Solar ETFs Shining on Solid Q3 Earnings

TAN - Free Report) has risen about 14.8% in a month. Of the 60% of solar companies that have reported so far, 50% came up with an earnings beat. Additionally, the 26th Conference of Parties at Glasgow added to the strength. This summit aims to lower emissions of greenhouse gas and tackle global warming (read: 4 Top-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week).
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip for Long-Term Growth

All three major U.S. indexes dropped for the second day in a row Wednesday, with the Nasdaq down 1.7% and the S&P 500 0.82% lower at the closing bell. Headlines pointed to 30-year high inflation that could force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than projected. Rising prices and...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SOFI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.92, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 30.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 6.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.49% higher to $332.43 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $6.36 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS

