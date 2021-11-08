CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Hornets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 8

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles (5-5) is on a two-game losing streak without LeBron James. The Lakers lost a 19-point lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder and trailed by more than 30 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nothing is going right for L.A., and Anthony Davis’ status is questionable.

The Hornets (5-6) are coming off a loss to the L.A. Clippers on Sunday in which the Clippers went on a 22-0 run in the final minutes. Charlotte had a hot start led by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, but the team has cooled since.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southeast/South
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Russell Westbrook
  • Avery Bradley
  • Anthony Davis
  • DeAndre Jordan

Charlotte Hornets

  • LaMelo Ball
  • Terry Rozier
  • Gordon Hayward
  • Miles Bridges
  • Mason Plumlee

