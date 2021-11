One of the brightest moments from the premiere of “Yellowstone’s” fourth season is the blossoming relationship between Beth Dutton and Carter. We are off and running with a new season of our favorite Modern Western series and fans couldn’t be happier. The internet is still buzzing about the fourth season premiere that saw the Dutton family live through a vicious attack. We meet a slew of new characters that will be a big part of the new “Yellowstone” season. One of those new characters is Finn Little’s Carter and the youngster looks like he’ll play a big role in season four. Beth Dutton has certainly taken a liking to the youngster and her fiance, Rip Wheeler, appears to be coming around.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO