10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emy Alupei

It’s no secret that lots of reboots tend to fail, but Dynasty is one that has surprised a lot of people. The series, which premiered in 2017, is based on the 1980s series of the same name. This version, however, has some updates twists that have made the series a hit among today’s viewers. On top of that, Dynasty has an awesome cast that has done an excellent job of bringing their characters to life. Now getting ready to enter its fifth season, viewers are excited to see what’s next in the storyline. The good news is that it looks like this season is going to be full of all of the drama and plot twists that people have come to love. Keep reading to find out what we know about the fifth season of Dynasty.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO