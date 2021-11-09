CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Local students graduate from Quinnipiac

Independent Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, Conn. – The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac...

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

MU students gear up for graduation during Countdown to Commencement event

HUNTINGTON — With just over a month left before graduation, students at Marshall University have had the opportunity this week to take care of last-minute details before the big day. Countdown to Commencement — described as a one-stop-shop for graduating students where they could pick up their cap and gown,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
gvsu.edu

Students from HBCU learn more about GVSU's graduate programs during campus tour

Students from Saint Augustine’s University in North Carolina visited campus November 1-2 to learn more about Grand Valley master's degree programs in engineering and computer science. Administrators from Grand Valley and Saint Augustine’s signed an agreement September 20, giving SAU students opportunities to earn master's degrees in STEM fields in...
COLLEGES
ilbusinessdaily.com

At Alton, 80 percent of students graduate high school

About 44 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at Alton High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 80 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 36 percent of 11th graders and 41...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Charlotte#Mount Pleasant
Daily Tar Heel

Column: UNC exploits graduate student labor

They grade assignments, teach recitations, hold office hours and answer student questions — all while in pursuit of their own graduate degrees. Teaching assistants are pivotal to our academic lives and the ways we learn. They make up the support systems we rely on when struggling with courses. Higher education wouldn’t be the same – for students and professors alike – without the tireless work of TAs.
COLLEGES
Salina Post

Local, area students earn degrees from Emporia State

EMPORIA - Emporia State University congratulates nearly 250 students who received their academic degrees after completing the summer 2021 semester. Local and area students who earned degrees include the following. Reagan Emig of Abilene, Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Crystal Holmes of Hillsboro, Master of Science in Special Education with...
EMPORIA, KS
uncp.edu

UNCP graduate students recognized at school counselor conference

Several students in the Professional School Counseling Program at UNC Pembroke presented at the North Carolina School Counselor Association (NCSCA) annual conference in Concord, NC, on October 28. Sarah Hughes presented a research poster titled “Grief Support in the Classroom during the Graduate Student Poster Session.” Amy Karcher and Kristin...
CONCORD, NC
Independent Tribune

Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA – The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Area students are:. Albemarle – Nicholas Rokos. Charlotte – Andrew Gauker Aditi...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
villanova.edu

Join CLAS for the Graduate Student Research Symposium

Join the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) for the Graduate Student Research Symposium on Friday, Nov. 12, from 1-4 p.m. Oral presentations will begin at 1 p.m. in the Connelly Center Cinema. Poster presentations will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the St. David’s Room. Each year, graduate students...
COLLEGES
ucf.edu

Students Selected for UCF’s First Graduate Student Advisory Council

Fourteen students from across the university will serve on UCF’s first Graduate Student Advisory Council beginning this month. The students were selected from a pool of more than 150 applicants and represent all colleges across the university, including UCF Online, who are attending part-time or full-time. They will serve for one year and work directly with the Dean of the College of Graduate Studies Elizabeth Klonoff.
ORLANDO, FL
wku.edu

CEBS Graduate Student Spotlight: Alexa Naas

Degree program: Specialist in Education (School Psychology) Why did you choose WKU’s School Psychology program?. From the moment I was introduced to the faculty and students of this program, I knew that they were passionate about school psychology and would help me obtain the skills I needed to be a successful school psychologist. I felt at home when visiting WKU’s campus and knew that Bowling Green would be a great place for the next chapter of my life.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
41nbc.com

Construction Ready Program graduates 8 students in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Friends and families gathered at New City Church in Macon to celebrate the accomplishments of eight students. The students are not the crowd you would typically think of though. They’re a part of the Macon Construction Ready Program, a free hands-on,4-week course, available to anyone willing to...
MACON, GA
Mountain Home News

Local students tour Museum

This past week, 160 students from Mountain Home High School had the opportunity to visit the local Mountain Home Museum and learn about the history and stories of Mountain Home and the surrounding areas. Debbie Shoemaker, Museum Director, welcomed Mr. Matt Bundy’s Government classes to the museum. The students were given the opportunity to handle some items and walk through the museum and ask the museum staff questions about the items.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Independent Tribune

Student found dead at NC high school

Mooresville Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wednesday morning. Administrators notified parents around 8:35 a.m. of the incident and said the school would release students at 9 a.m. The school system's communications officer, Tanae McLean, said she was unsure of the student’s age or what grade he was in. She said the discovery of the student was reported immediately to an assistant principal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Independent Tribune

Popa named to President's List

MORRISVILLE, NY – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Andrew Popa, of Huntersville, was named to the President's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Andrew is majoring in Hospitality Management BBA. To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete...
MORRISVILLE, NY
qu.edu

Three Quinnipiac students finish among top 20 in prestigious national pitch competition

Eight Quinnipiac students are among the 100 participants selected to compete in the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s 2021 “Becoming Agents of Change” pitch competition — and three were selected among the top 20!. Marina Hanlon, a junior entrepreneurship major, Meghan Crocetto, a first-year entrepreneurship major in the 3+1 business program, and...
TAMPA, FL
westga.edu

Retired Veteran Graduating with Art Degree from UWG

Veteran Deperlene Reid’s life so far has been bookended by passions instilled in her as a child: the love for her country and an appreciation for the arts. “My dream was always to join the military,” said Reid, an adult learner at the University of West Georgia. “As a young child, I initially fell in love with the military uniforms that I would see girls wear in movies. I wanted to wear that same uniform. Throughout my childhood and high school, all I wanted was to join the Women’s Army Corps and wear that uniform.”
CARROLLTON, GA
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU recognizes on-time graduating students

Texas A&M International University recognized 1,641 students in an unveiling ceremony displaying the new Student Success Wall this week. The ceremony was held on the second floor of the Sen. Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center on Tuesday. “You came here to make your family proud, but most of all, you...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy