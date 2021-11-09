Local students graduate from Quinnipiac

Mooresville Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wednesday morning. Administrators notified parents around 8:35 a.m. of the incident and said the school would release students at 9 a.m. The school system's communications officer, Tanae McLean, said she was unsure of the student’s age or what grade he was in. She said the discovery of the student was reported immediately to an assistant principal.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO