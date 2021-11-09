Local students graduate from Quinnipiac

Veteran Deperlene Reid’s life so far has been bookended by passions instilled in her as a child: the love for her country and an appreciation for the arts. “My dream was always to join the military,” said Reid, an adult learner at the University of West Georgia. “As a young child, I initially fell in love with the military uniforms that I would see girls wear in movies. I wanted to wear that same uniform. Throughout my childhood and high school, all I wanted was to join the Women’s Army Corps and wear that uniform.”
