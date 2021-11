The typical pride month celebrations have concluded for 2021, but a few Boston area communities are promoting events in November to support and engage with LGBTQ residents. Brookline will host its annual public health policy forum Monday at 6 p.m., with this year’s event focusing on health and wellness for queer youth. The virtual event will be moderated by Dr. Natalia Linos of the FXB Center for Health & Human Rights at Harvard University and will explore mental and physical health disparities faced by LGBTQ youth, ways to make health care more inclusive and equitable, and how to create safer school environments.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO