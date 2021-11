About a year ago, Toyota teased us with an all-new GR Supra concept called the Sport Top. Channeling the spirit of the A80, or Mk.4 generation, the concept featured a targa top that fans of The Fast & The Furious can't help but love. A month later, we got an update on the build thanks to a video showing the roof of the sports car being cut away. Just a couple of weeks later, the Japanese giant released images of the finished product, revealing its creation to the world. However, the car had only been seen online in the year since its reveal as it was displayed at the online-only SEMA360 event last year. That has finally changed thanks to Toyota's in-the-metal reveal at the 2021 SEMA Show, taking place this week from 2-5 November.

