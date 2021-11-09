Witness found boyfriend sleeping on bloody pillow after Springfield police brawl

Julia Enright sat in the Ashburnham Police Department before two state troopers and asked for a break to gather her thoughts. It was after the break that she changed her story about seeing 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis on a June 2018 day, after repeatedly telling the troopers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire that she had plans to see Chicklis at her Ashburnham home but he never showed up.

ASHBURNHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO