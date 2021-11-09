CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Witness found boyfriend sleeping on bloody pillow after Springfield police brawl

By Stephanie Barry
 5 days ago
WORCESTER — A witness told jurors Monday she found her patrolman boyfriend sleeping on a blood-soaked...

www.masslive.com

Stolen Papaya
5d ago

Lock them up. If a cop chooses to act unlawfully, then he/she must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Police should always be the example they want us to follow. If they screw up, they need to pay. No freebies. No second chances. You are supposed to uphold the law, NOT break it. And when you do break it, pay for it.

Public memorial for police officer Michael Dion at Chicopee Police Department for people to pay their respects

A memorial for the public to pay their respects to Det. Michael Dion is set up outside the Chicopee Police Department. “Members of the community are welcome to stop by the Chicopee Police Department to pay their respects as Detective Dion’s unmarked cruiser is displayed,” the police department said. “We encourage the use of artificial flowers, laminated notes, and flameless candles as displays will be exposed to the elements.”
CHICOPEE, MA
Treehouse murder trial: Here’s how Julia Enright changed her story about seeing Brandon Chicklis before he went missing

Julia Enright sat in the Ashburnham Police Department before two state troopers and asked for a break to gather her thoughts. It was after the break that she changed her story about seeing 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis on a June 2018 day, after repeatedly telling the troopers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire that she had plans to see Chicklis at her Ashburnham home but he never showed up.
ASHBURNHAM, MA
Springfield, MA
Comedian Omar Thompson committed COVID unemployment fraud with co-conspirator from Springfield; scheme resulted in $1.2 million in claims, DOJ says

A New Jersey comedian who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart in 2010 has pleaded guilty after being charged with submitting more than 100 fraudulent unemployment claims in Massachusetts along with a co-conspirator in Springfield. According to the Massachusetts U.S. District Attorney, Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Police ask public’s help to identify man who stole 16-year-old Boston student’s saxophone worth $3,000

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man stole a 16-year-old’s saxophone worth $3,000. The Boston Public School student placed her school issued saxophone on a bench at MBTA’s Fields Corner station on Oct. 29 around 12:45 p.m. She turned away briefly and “an unknown adult male absconded with the saxophone exiting the station,” MBTA transit police said.
BOSTON, MA
