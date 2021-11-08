CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AMC Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $224.2 million in its third quarter. The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Quote and Forecast: AMC earnings preview

AMC releases earnings today, Monday, November 8. Earnings are due out after the market closes. Suprise, surprise or more of the same old popcorn?. AMC is one stock we are well familiar with by now, and we are due to become more familiar with the stock after the close tonight when earnings for Q3 will be released. The stock has gained some new fans as the meme stock rally reignited last week, but some old AMC apes still prowl the social media chatrooms like a silverback urging followers to hold and not sell, diamond hands, etc. AMC has been seeing its attendance figures surge recently as the world reopens and we flock back to in-person everything. Gyms are full, shops are full, and it appears cinemas are also full.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Snapshot#Leawood#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) sank 0.23% to $284.65 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.00 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.65% to $657.58 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. Netflix Inc. closed $33.39 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today

Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) were trading more than 2% higher as of 11:10 a.m. EST Thursday, lifted by a chorus of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts. Over the past 48 hours, reports StreetInsider.com, no fewer than four institutions' analysts have chimed in with higher estimates of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy